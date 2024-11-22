Summarize Simplifying... In short Making calls on Facebook is a breeze.

Simply click the Messenger icon, select a conversation, and hit the audio or video icon to start a call.

Alternatively, visit a friend's profile, click the three-dot icon, and choose "Video Call" or "Audio Call".

It's a quick, easy way to connect without navigating through Messenger. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can place both individual and group calls

How to make audio and video calls on Facebook

By Akash Pandey 04:33 pm Nov 22, 202404:33 pm

What's the story Facebook allows you to have audio and video calls in-app or via Messenger, making communication more convenient. Whether you're catching up with loved ones or discussing work, the feature is designed for seamless interaction. It supports both one-on-one and group calls, ensuring flexibility for personal or professional use. Available across devices, it eliminates the need for additional apps, keeping all your conversations in one place for ease and accessibility.

Process

Placing a call via Messenger

To make an audio or video call on Facebook Messenger, click the Messenger icon in the feed on the top right. Open a conversation with the person or group you wish to call. Then, select either the audio (phone) icon or the video (camcorder) icon in the top corner of the chat window to start the call. You can add participants by tapping on the "+" option.

Another method

How to make calls from Facebook profile

You can also make a call directly from someone's Facebook profile: Visit the profile of the person you want to call. Next, click on the three-dot icon located on their profile page. From there, select either "Video Call" or "Audio Call" to start your conversation. This provides a quick and easy way to connect without needing to go through Messenger.