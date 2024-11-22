Summarize Simplifying... In short To share a Facebook story, click "+" at the top of your feed, select "Create a photo story", upload a photo or video, customize it with text, music, filters, or stickers, and hit "Share".

You can control who sees your story by selecting the audience after clicking "Your story" - choose from Public, Friends, or Custom to decide who can view your story.

This feature ensures your story is visible on both Facebook and Messenger, according to your preference. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Facebook stories disappear after 24 hours

How to share Facebook story and control who sees it

By Akash Pandey 04:14 pm Nov 22, 202404:14 pm

What's the story Facebook's status-sharing feature, Stories, lets you post decorated photos, videos, and slideshows on your Facebook profile. When you post story content, it will be visible to your chosen audience for 24 hours. You can access your stories later in your story archive. This capability is pretty handy and can be used to access the shared content later on.

Process

Adding a story to your profile

To share a story: Click on "+" in the stories section at the top of your feed. Select "Create a photo story" to upload a photo or video from your device. Once you've added the photo/video, you can use the on-screen options to add text, music, filters, or stickers to make it more appealing. Once customized, click "Share." Adding a photo or video to your Facebook story makes it visible on both Facebook and Messenger.

Steps

How to control who sees your story

You can control who sees your story and adjust these settings anytime. After adding a photo or video to your story, click the "Your story" option in the top left, then click the audience selector to choose: Public: To make your story visible to anyone on Messenger or Facebook. Friends: Only your Facebook friends will see your story. Custom: Your story will be visible only to the people you select.