The Sony PS5 Digital Edition (Slim) is now available with a ₹7,500 discount on Amazon.

This compact console offers fast load times, 4K gaming, HDR support, and is designed for digital gaming, eliminating the need for physical discs.

It includes Sony's advanced Tempest 3D AudioTech, supports up to 120fps with compatible games, and is backward compatible with PS4 games.

PS5 Digital Edition (Slim) is compatible with PS4 games as well

Amazon deal: Sony PS5 Digital Edition available with ₹7,500 discount

By Mudit Dube 03:56 pm Nov 22, 202403:56 pm

What's the story Sony's PS5 Digital Edition (Slim) is currently on sale for ₹37,490 on Amazon, offering a 17% discount from its original price of ₹44,990. Customers can enjoy additional savings through various bank offers, including discounts of up to ₹1,750 on select cards and no-cost EMI options as well. Free delivery is included, and the product comes with a seven-day replacement guarantee.

PS5 Digital Edition (Slim): Check key highlights

The PS5 Digital Edition (Slim) delivers the same cutting-edge performance as its predecessor, the PS5 Digital Edition, in a more compact and efficient design. It boasts lightning-fast load times, immersive 4K gaming, and HDR support. Designed exclusively for digital gaming, the console eliminates the need for physical discs, offering a seamless and eco-friendly gaming experience.

The console is backward compatible with PS4 games

This version of the PS5 includes Sony's advanced Tempest 3D AudioTech, which provides an immersive sound experience. It supports up to 120fps with compatible games, enhancing the fluidity of motion and responsiveness. With a focus on sustainability, the Slim model consumes less power without compromising performance. Backward compatibility allows gamers to enjoy a vast library of PS4 games.