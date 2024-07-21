In short Simplifying... In short Amazon Prime Day 2024 is offering deals on gaming earbuds like the Mivi Commando Q7, boAt Immortal Katana Blade, and Sony WF-G700N.

The Mivi earbuds offer 35ms ultra-low latency and 50 hours of battery life, while the boAt earbuds provide 50ms low latency and a unique metal glider design.

Sony's premium earbuds offer noise-cancelling features, 24-hour battery life, and 30ms low latency, making them ideal for various gaming platforms. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Upgrade your gaming gear with Prime Day offers

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Check deals on gaming earbuds

By Akash Pandey 02:28 pm Jul 21, 202402:28 pm

What's the story Gaming earbuds enhance the on-screen experience with high-quality audio, noise cancellation, and a built-in microphone. Designed for comfort and low latency, they provide clear communication and immersive sound for gamers. If you are planning to upgrade your gaming earbuds, Amazon's Prime Day sale for 2024 is currently providing the best deals on the Mivi Commando Q7, Sony's WF-G700N, and boAt Immortal Katana Blade. Take a look.

1st product

Mivi Commando Q7: Costs ₹1,399

The Mivi Commando Q7, one of the highlighted products in the sale, offers an impressive 35ms ultra-low latency for lag-free gaming. These earbuds also feature a triple tap function for instant gaming mode activation and Aurora lights. Designed for intense gaming sessions, they provide super solid bass and boast up to 50 hours of battery life.

boAt gear

boAt Immortal Katana Blade: Priced at ₹1,999

The boAt Immortal Katana Blade is also featured in the Amazon Prime Day sale. It comes with a unique metal glider design and RGB LEDs. Each earbud offers 50ms low latency and up to 50 hours of playtime with ASAP charge. Additionally, they are equipped with a 13mm driver and Gliding Blade Sound, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Sony buds

Sony WF-G700N: Price under ₹15,000

If you are looking for a standout product in the Prime Day sale, go for the premium INZONE Buds WF-G700N from Sony. These truly wireless, noise-cancelling gaming in-ear earbuds offer a 24-hour battery life and 30ms low latency. They are equipped with a 360 spatial sound facility, making them ideal for mobile, PC, and PS5 gaming. Additionally, they come with a USB-C dongle and LE Audio (LC3) support.