In short Simplifying... In short Water bodies worldwide are losing oxygen due to factors like warmer temperatures, pollution, and overgrowth of algae, a situation that could impact billions who rely on these habitats.

This deoxygenation can trigger a harmful cycle, killing aquatic life and further reducing oxygen levels.

Scientists are urging global efforts to monitor and prevent this issue, suggesting measures like reducing greenhouse gas emissions and nutrient runoff. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Both freshwater and marine ecosystems are being affected

Water bodies are losing oxygen, and everyone should be worried

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:20 pm Jul 21, 202402:20 pm

What's the story A study conducted by a team of scientists in the US, has reported a rapid loss of dissolved oxygen (DO) in Earth's water bodies. This decline is a significant threat to the planet's life support system. DO is crucial for maintaining healthy aquatic ecosystems, both freshwater and marine. The researchers suggest that this deoxygenation process should be added to the list of 'planetary boundaries,' which currently includes climate change and other environmental challenges.

Global impact

Deoxygenation threatens billions

The rapid decline in dissolved oxygen could have far-reaching effects, impacting billions of people who depend on these aquatic habitats for food and income. The scientists argue that the deoxygenation of the Earth's freshwater and marine ecosystems is an additional planetary boundary process. They believe this process is important to the integrity of Earth's ecological and social systems and plays a role in regulating ongoing changes in other planetary boundary processes.

Causes

Factors contributing to dissolved oxygen depletion

The concentration of dissolved oxygen in water is decreasing due to several factors. Warmer waters, resulting from greenhouse gas emissions raising air and water temperatures, can't hold as much dissolved oxygen. Additionally, aquatic life can deplete dissolved oxygen faster than it is replenished by the ecosystem's producers. Algal blooms and bacterial booms, triggered by an influx of organic matter and nutrients from agricultural and domestic fertilizers, sewage, and industrial waste also contribute to this depletion.

Eutrophication

Deoxygenation triggers vicious cycle, affects underwater life

In extreme cases, oxygen is so depleted that microbes suffocate and die, often taking larger species with them. This triggers a vicious cycle called eutrophication where microbes not relying on oxygen feed on dead organic material, reducing light and limiting photosynthesis. Aquatic deoxygenation is also driven by rise in the density difference between layers in the water column. This rise can be attributed to surface waters warming quicker than deeper waters, and melting ice decreasing surface salinity in the oceans.

Action needed

Call for global effort to monitor and prevent deoxygenation

The authors urge a global effort to monitor and research the deoxygenation of the planet's 'blue' parts, along with policy changes to prevent rapid deoxygenation. They suggest lowering greenhouse gas emissions, nutrient runoff, and organic carbon inputs could slow or potentially reverse deoxygenation. They hope that expanding the planetary boundaries framework to include deoxygenation will help focus these efforts. The findings were published in Nature Ecology & Evolution.