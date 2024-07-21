In short Simplifying... In short China is planning a new space network to enhance astronaut communication and lunar navigation.

This "superhighway" will allow over 20 space travelers to simultaneously communicate with Earth and provide precise positioning during transit between Earth and the Moon.

As cislunar space becomes a hotbed for human activity, China aims to gain a competitive edge by developing a strategic roadmap for its infrastructure, including future missions like lunar landings and an international lunar research station.

The communication superhighway could be a stepping stone to deep space exploration

China's new space network will improve astronaut communication, lunar navigation

What's the story China has proposed a blueprint for a communication superhighway that would link Earth and the Moon. The plan, developed by researchers from the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) and the Beijing Institute of Spacecraft System Engineering, comprises three lunar ground stations and 30 satellites. This extensive network aims to offer monitoring services, navigation, and real-time communication to global users.

Network capabilities

Facilitating space travel and connection

The primary objective of this proposed superhighway is to enable 20 or more space travelers, to communicate simultaneously with Earth through audio, images, or video. In addition to communication services, the network will also offer accurate positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) during spacecraft transit between the Moon and Earth, as well as during lunar surface operations. The infrastructure will also monitor/track moving targets in cislunar space — region between Earth and Moon — even those as small as one meter.

Emerging competition

Cislunar space: The new frontier for human activities

"Cislunar space has become a new frontier for human activities," said Yang Mengfei, Chief Dsigner of China's Chang'e-5 mission. According to the research team, activities in this region are tipped to expand rapidly over the next decade, leading to a new round of global competition. The team noted that competition for resources such as orbital slots and radio frequencies has already begun, and is expected to become more intense in the future.

Roadmap development

China's strategic planning for cislunar space infrastructure

The researchers emphasized the urgent need for China to establish a top-level roadmap for developing cislunar space infrastructure, to gain a competitive edge in the emerging cislunar economy. They highlighted that China is becoming an important player in deep space and lunar exploration. Therefore, strategic planning is crucial to avoid repetitive construction and optimize resource allocation for future missions, which include exploration missions to the outer solar system, construction of an international lunar research station, and crewed lunar landings.