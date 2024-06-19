In brief Simplifying... In brief Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is teaming up with Chery to revive the Freelander as a new line of electric vehicles (EVs).

The move is a strategic effort to bolster their product range, with these EVs designed for the mainstream market and planned for global distribution over time.

Details on specific markets and timelines are yet to be released.

Production under this sub-brand was ceased nearly a decade ago

Jaguar Land Rover revives Freelander as new EV line

June 19, 2024

What's the story Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced plans to revive the Freelander brand as a new line of electric vehicles (EVs). The production of these new EVs will initially take place in China, marking nearly a decade since Freelander production was halted. JLR's joint venture partner in China, Chery, will be responsible for building the new Freelander range. There will be multiple models under the sub-brand.

Strategic partnership

Chery to provide architecture for new range

Chery, a long-standing collaborator with JLR, will provide the architecture for the development of the new Land Rover Freelander. The two companies have been working together for 12 years, with Chery known for constructing models like the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque. The new EVs will be sold under the Freelander brand, and are set to be "independent from both Chery's existing portfolio and JLR's modern luxury House of Brands," according to JLR's statement.

Strategic goals

Aim to strengthen product offering

The new range of bespoke EVs is a strategic move by JLR and Chery to strengthen their product offering. The cars will be designed and engineered for the mainstream market, although JLR has not yet provided further details on planned markets or timelines. The company has stated that these new four-wheelers will be exported to various global markets "over time."