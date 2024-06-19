Jaguar Land Rover revives Freelander as new EV line
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced plans to revive the Freelander brand as a new line of electric vehicles (EVs). The production of these new EVs will initially take place in China, marking nearly a decade since Freelander production was halted. JLR's joint venture partner in China, Chery, will be responsible for building the new Freelander range. There will be multiple models under the sub-brand.
Chery to provide architecture for new range
Chery, a long-standing collaborator with JLR, will provide the architecture for the development of the new Land Rover Freelander. The two companies have been working together for 12 years, with Chery known for constructing models like the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque. The new EVs will be sold under the Freelander brand, and are set to be "independent from both Chery's existing portfolio and JLR's modern luxury House of Brands," according to JLR's statement.
Aim to strengthen product offering
The new range of bespoke EVs is a strategic move by JLR and Chery to strengthen their product offering. The cars will be designed and engineered for the mainstream market, although JLR has not yet provided further details on planned markets or timelines. The company has stated that these new four-wheelers will be exported to various global markets "over time."