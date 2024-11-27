Summarize Simplifying... In short Ex-Google CEO, Schmidt, warns that AI girlfriends could exacerbate loneliness, particularly among young men who may already be struggling.

He cites a tragic case where a teen's obsession with an AI chatbot led to his suicide, highlighting the potential dangers of such technology.

Schmidt also advocates for regulatory changes to hold tech companies accountable in extreme cases.

Schmidt's made comments during a podcast interview

AI girlfriends could increase loneliness, warns Ex-Google CEO

By Akash Pandey 04:08 pm Nov 27, 202404:08 pm

What's the story Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, has raised concerns over the possible adverse effects of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots on young men. In a recent podcast interview with Scott Galloway, an entrepreneur and NYU Stern School of Business professor, Schmidt warned against young men getting obsessed with AI-powered "perfect girlfriends." He noted that this kind of obsession is especially possible among those who are not fully matured.

Parental role

Schmidt calls for parental involvement in AI usage

Schmidt emphasized that parents should keep a close eye on how their kids are using such technologies. He said, "Parents are going to have to be more involved for all the obvious reasons, but at the end of the day, parents can only control what their sons and daughters are doing within reason." The ex-Google executive highlighted that AI chatbots are risky for users of all ages, but young men are especially vulnerable.

Vulnerability

Young men's vulnerability to AI obsession

Schmidt emphasized that young men are now dealing with unique problems, saying, "There's lots of evidence that there's now a problem with young men." He observed that in many cases, their road to success has been made difficult by being less educated than women. This change in educational attainment has driven some young men to find solace and fulfillment in the online world, possibly pushing them toward obsession with AI girlfriends.

Tech issues

AI obsession: An unexpected problem of existing technology

Schmidt called the possibility of young men getting infatuated and obsessed with their AI girlfriends "an unexpected problem of existing technology." He also noted a tragic case in which a Florida mother is suing Character.ai, an AI-powered chatbot, and Google after her 14-year-old son took his own life after obsessive messages from a lifelike chatbot girlfriend. The incident highlights Schmidt's fears of advanced technologies endangering impressionable young minds.

Regulatory changes

Schmidt advocates for regulatory reforms

During the interview, Schmidt also called for changes to regulatory laws such as Section 230 in the US, which protects tech companies from liability for content on their platforms. He said that this law should be amended "to allow for liability in the worst possible cases." However, he was skeptical about any major progress on this front in the next four years due to other pressing matters confronting the current administration.