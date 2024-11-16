Summarize Simplifying... In short ESPN is developing FACTS, an AI avatar that will provide sports analytics, including player stats and game schedules.

Using advanced tech like NVIDIA's ACE and Azure OpenAI, FACTS aims to make ESPN's data more accessible to fans.

However, ESPN assures that this AI tool is not intended to replace journalists, but to enhance pre-game discussions and sports journalism. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

FACTS will be part of 'SEC Nation' show

Meet FACTS: ESPN's generative AI avatar for sports analytics

By Akash Pandey 05:01 pm Nov 16, 202405:01 pm

What's the story ESPN, one of the biggest sports broadcasting networks, has announced an AI avatar called FACTS. The avatar will be a part of Saturday college football show SEC Nation, as revealed by Kevin Lopes, ESPN's Vice President of Business Development & Innovation, at the 4th Annual ESPN Edge Conference. As ESPN says, the main job of FACTS will be "promoting education and fun around sports analytics." The data for this cutting-edge tool will be taken from ESPN Analytics.

Data integration

FACTS: A comprehensive source of sports data

FACTS will offer everything from Football Power Index (FPI) to player and team statistics and game schedules. This makes it a sort of digitized version of Howie Schwab, ESPN's first statistician who went on to become a household name on the mid-2000s game show Stump the Schwab. However, ESPN has not yet disclosed when FACTS will debut on the network. FACTS is still in the R&D phase with SEC Nation and is being trialed for pre-game discussions.

Technological backbone

Behind the scenes of FACTS's development

The development of FACTS involves several advanced technologies. It uses NVIDIA's ACE (Avatar Cloud Engine), an Azure OpenAI integration for language processing, and ElevenLabs for its text-to-speech capabilities. This is not ESPN's first venture into AI technology as the network has previously implemented generative AI on its website to create game recaps.

AI integration

ESPN clarifies FACTS's role in sports journalism

ESPN has clarified that FACTS isn't meant to replace journalists or other talent. Speaking at its ESPN Edge Innovation Conference, the network said, "FACTS is designed to test innovations out in the market and create an outlet for ESPN Analytics's data to be accessible to fans in an engaging and enjoyable segment." This highlights the network's commitment to using AI as a tool, not a replacement.