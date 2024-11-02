Summarize Simplifying... In short Tech giants are pouring billions into AI, with a projected total investment of $200B this year.

CEOs, like Amazon's Andy Jassy and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, see AI as a game-changing opportunity, with plans to build data centers and develop advanced AI models.

Despite this, stocks for Microsoft and Meta dipped slightly, showing a mixed market response to these ambitious plans.

Amazon aims to invest record $75 billion in AI in 2024

Tech giants set to invest $200B in AI this year

By Mudit Dube 03:49 pm Nov 02, 202403:49 pm

What's the story The world's top tech giants, including Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet (Google's parent company), are expected to spend over $200 billion on artificial intelligence (AI) development this year. Three months ago, Wall Street expressed skepticism toward the massive spending by leading tech companies on AI development, questioning the return on investment for projects that seemed to fall short of expectations. The tech giants have responded with even bigger plans.

Investment surge

Tech giants' spending spree continues amid AI boom

The latest investment surge has been fueled by the global AI boom, which was sparked by the launch of ChatGPT. In order to cater to the technological demands of this boom, tech giants are racing to acquire high-end chips and build massive data centers. They have even struck deals with energy suppliers to power these facilities, even reviving a dormant nuclear plant.

Future prospects

CEOs express confidence in AI investments

The CEOs of these tech giants are confident that their massive investments in AI will result in more profitable businesses in the future. Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy called AI an "unusually large, maybe once-in-a-lifetime type of opportunity," during an investor call on Thursday. He also forecasted a record $75 billion spending for his company in 2024. Analysts at MoffettNathanson have called Amazon's spending "truly staggering."

Rising expenditures

Meta and Alphabet to increase AI investments

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promised to boost investments in AI language models and other futuristic projects, which he now sees as core to his company's future. Meta is likely to invest up to $40 billion this year. It is already training its next-gen AI model on industry's largest GPU cluster. Alphabet's CFO Anat Ashkenazi also announced plans for "substantial" increases in 2025 after the company's capital expenditure budget exceeded Wall Street expectations this year.

Market response

Microsoft and Meta's financial performance amid AI investments

Despite robust revenue growth and operating profit improvements for the quarter, both Microsoft and Meta witnessed their stocks slip about 3% in after-hours trading after their reports. This year, Microsoft has already spent $53 billion, which is about 28% of its revenue for the period. Meanwhile, Meta intends to spend $38 billion-$40 billion on capital expenditures this year, roughly 24% of Wall Street's projected revenue for the company.