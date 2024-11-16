Summarize Simplifying... In short Google Docs has introduced an AI-powered image generator, powered by Google's advanced Imagen 3 tech, offering better detail and lighting.

The new tool is powered by Gemini

Google Docs now lets you create AI-generated images

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:05 pm Nov 16, 202401:05 pm

What's the story Google Workspace is getting a new feature that will let you generate AI-powered images right inside Google Docs. The new tool, powered by Gemini, serves as a clip art maker and is reminiscent of Microsoft's AI-generated art facility in its Office products. The image generator is available to paid Workspace accounts with certain add-ons such as Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education Premium, or Google One AI Premium.

User guide

How to access the facility?

The new image generator can be accessed by heading over to Insert > Image > Help me create an image in Google Docs. This will open a sidebar titled "Create an image," where you can describe the image you want to create. The tool also provides a selection of art styles like "Photography" or "Sketch" and lets you choose between square, horizontal, or vertical aspect ratios.

Tech details

Google's latest Imagen 3 generator powers the feature

The "Create an image" feature is powered by Google's latest Imagen 3 generator. This advanced tech promises "better detail, richer lighting, and fewer distracting artifacts" than its predecessors. The tool even lets you create full-bleed cover images spanning the width of a pageless document, making it a versatile addition to Google Docs' capabilities.

Release plan

Rollout schedule for the new feature

The AI-powered image generator will be rolled out to Rapid Release domains at first, a process that may take up to 15 days. Domains on Scheduled Release will start seeing the feature from December 16. This gradual rollout means that all eligible Google Workspace users will eventually get access to this innovative tool within their Google Docs platform.