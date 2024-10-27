Summarize Simplifying... In short Google Messages' beta version now supports dual-SIM RCS, as reported by users in Canada and the US.

The rollout was first hinted in January

Google Messages' dual-SIM RCS support spotted in beta version

What's the story Google's widely used messaging app, Google Messages, on many premium Android smartphones, has been leading the charge for Rich Communication Services (RCS) chats. However, the advanced feature has been missing for users with dual-SIM phones. We first saw signs of this changing in January 2024 but the progress stalled until another report in August hinted the rollout might have begun. New reports on Reddit now suggest the same story.

Reports indicate support in beta version

A recent user report from Canada reveals that dual-SIM RCS support is now available on the beta version of Google Messages. A Galaxy S24 Ultra user in the US has also reported seeing the feature. However, it's unclear if this is part of a broader initiative to fully implement dual-SIM RCS in Messages, as the feature is only visible in the app's beta version.

Google's silence on dual-SIM RCS raises questions

Google has not said anything about the dual-SIM RCS in Messages, which makes it hard to comprehend why it is taking so long to implement it. The 10-month-long delay since the feature first appeared is quite strange and may be due to some unresolved bugs. Meanwhile, Android users excited to try out dual-SIM RCS can sideload the latest beta from APKMirror.

User frustration over unavailability

A quick Google search also reveals several Reddit threads from the last few months, where users have expressed disappointment and surprise over the unavailability of dual-SIM RCS in the Messages app. Hopefully, Google will eventually enable this feature for all users, including those not on the beta channel. This development highlights the growing demand for more advanced messaging features among Android smartphone users.