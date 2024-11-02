Summarize Simplifying... In short Disney has set up a new unit, the Office of Technology Enablement, to oversee the use of AI and XR technologies across the company.

Disney establishes new unit to oversee AI and XR adoption

By Mudit Dube 10:44 am Nov 02, 202410:44 am

What's the story Disney has announced the creation of a dedicated emerging technologies unit, called the Office of Technology Enablement. The new group will coordinate Disney's exploration, adoption, and use of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) technologies. Jamie Voris, former CTO of Disney's Studios Technology division, will lead this new unit. His recent achievements include leading the development of Disney's Apple Vision Pro app. The company plans to expand this group to about 100 employees in due course.

The Office of Technology Enablement won't be taking over any ongoing AI and XR projects at Disney. Instead, it will be supporting other teams in the company already using these technologies in their products. The idea is to make sure their work fits into Disney's wider strategic objectives. A Disney spokesperson stated the new group is about "bringing added focus, alignment, and velocity" to these efforts.

Alan Bergman, the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment emphasized the far-reaching influence of AI and XR on consumer experiences, creative endeavors, and business functions. He said that it is important for Disney to delve into these exciting opportunities and address the potential risks. The creation of this new group emphasizes Disney's dedication to defining responsible use and best practices in the domain.