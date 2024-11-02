Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram has introduced new tools to help influencers manage their direct messages more effectively.

The features allow users to sort and filter message requests based on factors like follower count and account verification.

This update, aimed at simplifying DM management, also includes a "Story Replies" folder for easy access to all story responses.

Instagram's CEO, Adam Mosseri, hints at more such improvements in the future, following requests from creators. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The update brings tools to sort and filter message requests

Instagram gives influencers more control over DMs

By Mudit Dube 09:47 am Nov 02, 202409:47 am

What's the story Instagram has launched an upgrade to its Direct Messages (DMs) feature, aimed at improving the experience of creators and influencers who get a lot of messages. The update brings tools to sort and filter your "message requests" - messages that don't land in your main inbox, according to user-defined criteria. This way, users can manage their DMs better by prioritizing some over others.

Enhanced features

New tools offer advanced sorting and filtering options

The new tools introduced by Instagram give users the option to sort and filter message requests according to different factors like follower count, verified accounts, brands, creators, and more. This way, creators can easily spot high-priority messages that could be worth a response, considering their impact on the creator's business or relationships. The update also brings a "Story Replies" folder to access all story replies in one place.

User experience

This is one step in the right direction: Mosseri

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri explained that the new features aim to simplify DM management for creators by allowing them to filter incoming messages based on various criteria. "There's a lot more to do to improve the inbox for creators and requests. But hopefully, this is one step in the right direction," said Mosseri. The "Sort & Filter" options would appear on top of the inbox, letting you sort requests by recency or sender's follower count among other factors.

Future plans

Instagram's commitment to improving DMs

Instagram has reiterated its commitment to keep investing in DMs over time. Mosseri also revealed that many creators had asked for this feature, hinting at the possibility of more inbox tools being added in the future to further streamline this aspect of the app. The update comes just days after parent company Meta improved WhatsApp to let users filter their chats by customized lists.