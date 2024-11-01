Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called 'Custom Lists' to help users prioritize their chats.

This update, which is being gradually introduced, follows the recent change allowing users to add contacts from any device.

The new feature is rolling out in a phased manner

WhatsApp introduces 'Custom Lists' for enhanced chat management

By Akash Pandey 12:37 pm Nov 01, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp has launched a new feature, dubbed Custom Lists, to help users better manage their many conversations. The innovative tool is an enhanced version of the chat filters feature introduced earlier this year. With the Lists tool, users can categorize chats into different custom groups like family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, groups, and more.

How to make new lists?

The Custom Lists tool is aimed at letting users prioritize their most important conversations. It lets both group and individual chats be added to any list. To create a new list, click on the "+" icon in the chat filter bar on the top. The newly created list will join the existing group of chat filters which includes "All," "Unread," "Favorites," and "Groups." As you create more lists, swipe (left or right) in the bar to navigate through them.

Modifying lists and default chat view

The Lists tool also offers an option to edit a list by long-pressing it and selecting to add or remove people or groups. Despite this new capability, WhatsApp will still open by default in the "All" chat filter category, showing all messages in chronological order. The update is considered an improvement over the old chat filters that only provided four options.

Gradual rollout and recent updates

As the Lists tool is being rolled out in stages, it might take a few weeks before everyone gets access to it. The update comes just a few days after WhatsApp announced that users can now add contacts from any device, not just the primary smartphone linked with their account.