Google's Area 120 has developed an experimental AI tool, Learn About, designed to enhance interactive learning.

Unlike traditional chatbots, it provides additional context, vocabulary definitions, and suggests related topics for further exploration.

Its unique educational approach and versatility in handling various queries make it stand out from other AI tools like Gemini.

Learn About is based on LearnLM AI model

Google's latest AI tool can act as your teacher

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:25 am Nov 12, 202410:25 am

What's the story Google has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Learn About. This innovative platform, which works differently from traditional chatbots like Gemini and ChatGPT, aims to improve the learning experience. It's based on the LearnLM AI model that Google introduced earlier this year, focusing on educational research and human learning patterns. The responses generated by Learn About are visually engaging and interactive, incorporating an educational format.

Comparison

Learn about v/s Gemini

The Verge compared Google's Gemini with the new Learn About tool using the question, "How big is the universe?" Both AI tools gave similar answers, noting that "the observable universe" is "about 93 billion light-years in diameter." However, their presentation styles were quite different. While Gemini showed a Wikipedia-sourced diagram and a brief summary with source links, Learn About used an image from Physics Forums and added related educational content.

Information

Google's new AI tool is an experimental project

The Learn About tool is an experimental project from Google's Area 120, the company's in-house incubator for innovative ideas. It aims to offer a more engaging and interactive learning experience than traditional chatbots.

Educational approach

Learn About's unique features enhance learning experience

Learn About's answer to the universe question came with textbook-style boxes providing additional context like "why it matters" and vocabulary-building help with word definitions. This feature is exclusive to Learn About and isn't available in Gemini. The tool even recommends related topics for further exploration, making it more educational. When The Verge asked a weird question about the best glue for pizza toppings, Learn About got the answer right, showing its versatility in handling different queries.