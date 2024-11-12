Google's latest AI tool can act as your teacher
Google has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Learn About. This innovative platform, which works differently from traditional chatbots like Gemini and ChatGPT, aims to improve the learning experience. It's based on the LearnLM AI model that Google introduced earlier this year, focusing on educational research and human learning patterns. The responses generated by Learn About are visually engaging and interactive, incorporating an educational format.
Learn about v/s Gemini
The Verge compared Google's Gemini with the new Learn About tool using the question, "How big is the universe?" Both AI tools gave similar answers, noting that "the observable universe" is "about 93 billion light-years in diameter." However, their presentation styles were quite different. While Gemini showed a Wikipedia-sourced diagram and a brief summary with source links, Learn About used an image from Physics Forums and added related educational content.
Google's new AI tool is an experimental project
The Learn About tool is an experimental project from Google's Area 120, the company's in-house incubator for innovative ideas. It aims to offer a more engaging and interactive learning experience than traditional chatbots.
Learn About's unique features enhance learning experience
Learn About's answer to the universe question came with textbook-style boxes providing additional context like "why it matters" and vocabulary-building help with word definitions. This feature is exclusive to Learn About and isn't available in Gemini. The tool even recommends related topics for further exploration, making it more educational. When The Verge asked a weird question about the best glue for pizza toppings, Learn About got the answer right, showing its versatility in handling different queries.