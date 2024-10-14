Summarize Simplifying... In short Facebook is enhancing user experience with its new 'Local Tab' feature, spotlighting local events, groups, and businesses to keep users in the loop about their community.

Additionally, a personalized 'Explore Tab' is in the works, set to curate content based on user interests, and a full-screen Video Tab for various video content is soon to launch. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The feature is being tested in select US cities

How to use Facebook's new 'Local Tab' feature

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:01 pm Oct 14, 202406:01 pm

What's the story Facebook is testing a 'Local Tab' feature, to bring content from different sections of the platform under one roof. It offers a single point of access for content from Marketplace, Groups, and Events. The feature is being tested in many US cities, including Austin, New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas, and Phoenix. To use it, open the Facebook app and tap on the button besides the home icon. Now, scroll up/down to view your preferred content.

Community focus

Facebook to highlight local community content

Along with the Local Tab, Facebook has added a swipeable section focusing on local community content. This new feature highlights local events, groups, notable people and businesses, items for sale among other things. The idea is to keep users updated about their surroundings. The social media platform will even provide weekly event recommendations specifically for each user, with alerts about upcoming events in their area.

User customization

Personalized 'Explore tab' on the way

Facebook is also working on a personalized Explore Tab that will curate content according to user interests. The company plans to use a "wide variety of signals to power our algorithm" for this personalization process. In the coming weeks, a new full-screen Video Tab will be launched, featuring Reels and permitting users to watch short-form, long-form, and live videos in one place.