Limit content by age ratings with a PIN code

How to set parental controls on Amazon Prime Video

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:11 pm Nov 20, 202412:11 pm

What's the story Amazon Prime Video, one of the most popular streaming services, offers a huge library of TV shows and movies. However, the same can also raise concerns for parents regarding their kids' exposure to inappropriate content. To allay such fears, Amazon offers a feature to set up parental controls on your account. It lets you limit content by age ratings and in-app purchases with a PIN code system.

Procedure

Setting up parental controls is a simple process

Setting up parental controls on Prime Video is pretty easy. Users can head over to their account settings through a web browser or mobile app to restrict content by age ratings. For instance, parents of teens can allow movies appropriate for 13+ kids while blocking those rated for older audiences. This feature saves you from contacting Amazon support to block explicit content, as it can be easily handled from your end.

Steps

How to activate parental controls via a web browser

To enable parental controls via a web browser, head over to the official Prime Video website and click on your profile. From there, select the "Parental Controls" tab under "Account & Settings," choose viewing restrictions, and save a five-digit PIN. You'll need this PIN to access restricted content. The service provides various age ratings like 7+, 13+, 16+, and 18+ for parents to decide what's appropriate for their child.

Mobile activation

Steps for smartphone users

Activating parental controls via the Prime Video mobile app is a similar process. Here, too, you'd have to tap on your profile icon, select "Parental Controls" under settings, and adjust viewing restrictions. After defining these parameters, you can enable them for specific devices. Change the PIN monthly for ongoing protection against explicit content.

Deactivation

Disabling parental controls

If you want to disable the parental controls, you will have to max out the age restriction and deselect all active devices except one. This is because there's currently no option to completely turn off these controls or remove the PIN code directly. However, by setting the viewing conditions to 18+ and picking a rarely used device for restrictions, you can effectively disable these controls.