Summarize Simplifying... In short "Citadel: Diana", an Italian-language series on Amazon Prime, has become a global hit, topping charts in Italy, the US, and the UK, and ranking in the top five in nearly 150 countries.

The show, set in 2030 Milan, follows an undercover agent named Diana Cavalieri, played by Matilda De Angelis.

Its success has also boosted viewership for the US version of Citadel, part of the same franchise. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Citadel: Diana' is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

'Citadel: Diana' tops charts as Italy's biggest original launch

By Tanvi Gupta 06:55 pm Oct 16, 202406:55 pm

What's the story The latest Russo brothers spin-off, Citadel: Diana, has broken a viewership record for Amazon in Italy. The high-budget series, which premiered on the streaming platform on October 10, became the most successful Italian original globally on its debut weekend, based on viewership outside Italy. Although Amazon did not reveal specific numbers, it confirmed that the show topped charts in Italy, the US, and the UK, reported Deadline.

Global impact

'Citadel: Diana' boosts international viewership for Prime Video

Apart from its success in Italy, the US, and the UK, Citadel: Diana has also entered the top five in nearly 150 countries. This list includes Canada, Australia, Germany, Spain, France, Brazil, Mexico and India. The series' global appeal has set a new standard for Amazon Prime Video's international viewership of Italian-language content. The six-episode series stars Matilda De Angelis in the lead role, alongside an international cast including Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Lorenzo Cervasio, Giordana Faggiano, and Filippo Nigro.

Show synopsis

'Citadel: Diana' plot and production details

Produced by Cattleya (backed by ITV Studios) and Amazon MGM Studios, with executive production from Russo brothers's AGBO, Citadel: Diana is set in 2030 Milan. Previous Italian originals that have performed well on Amazon include Everybody Loves Diamonds and The Bad Guy. The plot revolves around an undercover agent named Diana Cavalieri (De Angelis). She works for a global spy agency and finds herself trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in the powerful enemy syndicate Manticore.

Series impact

'Citadel: Diana' success boosts viewership for the US version

Reportedly, the popularity of Citadel: Diana has increased the audience for the US version of Citadel. Notably, Citadel: Diana is the newest entry in the AGBO franchise after the American original starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden launched globally in 2023. A second season of the US original is in production, while an Indian version, Citadel: Honey Bunny, will premiere on November 7.