Summarize Simplifying... In short A student at Columbia University, who was suspended for using a 'fart spray' that caused physical discomfort to others, has been awarded $395,000 after suing the university.

The student, a Jewish Hispanic immigrant, claimed the university failed to support him when he received antisemitic threats and was forced to leave his home.

The university's response to the incident was criticized as "disproportionate discipline" by a US House committee.

The incident took place in January

Student suspended for 'fart spray' attack awarded $395,000 by Columbia

By Chanshimla Varah 02:46 pm Nov 03, 202402:46 pm

What's the story Columbia University has agreed to pay $395,000 to settle a case with an Israeli student who was suspended for spraying a foul-smelling spray during a pro-Palestine protest. The incident took place in January and initially involved accusations of the student using skunk spray, a crowd-control agent developed in Israel. However, it was later revealed that the substance used was a novelty fart spray bought on Amazon for $26.11.

Legal action

Student's lawsuit claims 'harmless expression of speech'

The student sued Columbia University in April, claiming the spray's use was "a harmless expression of his speech." The product in question is sold as Liquid Ass and is easily accessible for purchase. Although it is non-toxic, multiple students complained of nausea, abdominal pain, headaches and irritated eyes after being sprayed. Some even needed medical attention due to the same.

Aftermath

Investigation and reactions to the 'fart spray' incident

After the incident, Columbia University and New York police opened investigations into what they termed as "possibly hate crimes." Interim Provost Dennis Mitchell wrote to students and faculty, saying the event was "deeply troubling." A report by Republican staff on the US House committee slammed the university's response, calling it "disproportionate discipline." The committee's chairwoman, Virginia Foxx, accused university administrators of prioritizing "the wants of terrorist sympathizers over the safety of Jewish students."

Dissatisfaction

Student's discontent with the settlement

The student, a Jewish Hispanic immigrant with dual citizenship in the United States and Israel, had attended a "divestment now" demonstration on campus on January 19. The lawsuit claims that when the student requested assistance from Columbia after receiving antisemitic and death threats, the school stayed silent. In addition, he has been doxxed and labelled a criminal. According to the complaint, the plaintiff was also allegedly forced to leave his flat and separate himself from family.