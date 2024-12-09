20-year-old Thai singer Chayada dies after a neck-twisting massage
In a tragic incident, 20-year-old Thai folk singer Chayada Prao-hom died on Sunday after developing complications from neck massages at a parlor in Udon Thani. The young artist had been visiting the parlor since early October to relieve shoulder pain but instead developed severe health issues that ultimately claimed her life. An ongoing investigation revealed that several masseuses at the parlor were unlicensed.
50% of her body paralyzed by mid-November
Per local media reports, Prao-hom first visited the parlor in early October, where she received a massage including neck-twisting techniques. Within two days, she started experiencing pain in the back of her neck. After a second session, her condition worsened with severe pain and stiffness throughout her body. By mid-November, more than 50% of her body had become paralyzed and she was bedridden.
Prao-hom's condition worsened despite her background in massage
Despite her mother being a masseuse and Prao-hom having studied Thai massage herself, she didn't suspect anything serious from the massages. After a third visit on November 6, where a different masseuse applied intense pressure during the session, the singer experienced immense swelling, bruising, and persistent tingling in her fingers. The symptoms continued to aggravate, spreading to her torso and causing numbness in her right arm.
Singer's health declined until her untimely demise
On November 18, Prao-hom became fully immobile. She was planning to sue the massage parlor but had no proof. Her health kept deteriorating until she died in the ICU on Sunday (December 8) due to complications of a blood infection and brain swelling. After her death, an inspection by the Udon Thani Provincial Public Health Office found that only two of the seven masseuses at the parlor were licensed.
Parlor manager expressed regret over Prao-hom's death
The parlor's manager said licensed masseuses are trained to avoid dangerous neck-twisting techniques, which carry serious risks. However, he couldn't confirm if Prao-hom had undergone such treatment and apologized for the incident. Experts have warned twisting of the neck can damage arteries supplying blood to the brain, potentially leading to a stroke causing muscle weakness and paralysis. May she rest in peace.