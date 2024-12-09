Summarize Simplifying... In short Thai singer Prao-hom, 20, tragically passed away following complications from a neck-twisting massage.

Despite her own background in massage, she didn't anticipate the severe symptoms that led to paralysis and eventual death due to a blood infection and brain swelling.

Posthumously, it was discovered that only two of the seven masseuses at the parlor were licensed, raising questions about the safety of such practices.

By Tanvi Gupta 05:22 pm Dec 09, 202405:22 pm

What's the story In a tragic incident, 20-year-old Thai folk singer Chayada Prao-hom died on Sunday after developing complications from neck massages at a parlor in Udon Thani. The young artist had been visiting the parlor since early October to relieve shoulder pain but instead developed severe health issues that ultimately claimed her life. An ongoing investigation revealed that several masseuses at the parlor were unlicensed.

Health decline

50% of her body paralyzed by mid-November

Per local media reports, Prao-hom first visited the parlor in early October, where she received a massage including neck-twisting techniques. Within two days, she started experiencing pain in the back of her neck. After a second session, her condition worsened with severe pain and stiffness throughout her body. By mid-November, more than 50% of her body had become paralyzed and she was bedridden.

Worsening symptoms

Prao-hom's condition worsened despite her background in massage

Despite her mother being a masseuse and Prao-hom having studied Thai massage herself, she didn't suspect anything serious from the massages. After a third visit on November 6, where a different masseuse applied intense pressure during the session, the singer experienced immense swelling, bruising, and persistent tingling in her fingers. The symptoms continued to aggravate, spreading to her torso and causing numbness in her right arm.

Tragic end

Singer's health declined until her untimely demise

On November 18, Prao-hom became fully immobile. She was planning to sue the massage parlor but had no proof. Her health kept deteriorating until she died in the ICU on Sunday (December 8) due to complications of a blood infection and brain swelling. After her death, an inspection by the Udon Thani Provincial Public Health Office found that only two of the seven masseuses at the parlor were licensed.

Manager's statement

Parlor manager expressed regret over Prao-hom's death

The parlor's manager said licensed masseuses are trained to avoid dangerous neck-twisting techniques, which carry serious risks. However, he couldn't confirm if Prao-hom had undergone such treatment and apologized for the incident. Experts have warned twisting of the neck can damage arteries supplying blood to the brain, potentially leading to a stroke causing muscle weakness and paralysis. May she rest in peace.