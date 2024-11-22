Diljit's Mumbai concert lounge tickets priced at 60K—double the Coldplay's!
In a major surprise, Diljit Dosanjh announced a show in Mumbai as part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati India Tour on Wednesday. The concert is scheduled for December 19 and ticket sales started on Friday. The tickets were divided into Silver, Gold, Lounge, and a special category for the HSBC Star Struck Fan Pit exclusively for HSBC cardholders. Notably, the highest-priced lounge ticket was a staggering ₹60K—nearly double the cost of Coldplay tickets!
Ticket prices for Dosanjh's Mumbai concert revealed
The ticket prices for Dosanjh's Mumbai concert have been revealed today, with the lounge area tickets costing almost ₹60K. These premium tickets offer a list of undisclosed benefits. In comparison, the VIP lounge tickets for Coldplay's 2025 concerts were priced at ₹35K. Notably, lounge tickets aside, other ticket prices range between ₹5K-₹22K. On Friday, a pre-sale event for select HSBC cardholders began at 2:00pm and will continue until 5:00pm. The general sale will open at 5:00pm
Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour: A journey across India
The Indian leg of Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour started on October 26 at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. After Lucknow, the singer will perform in Pune on Sunday (November 24), Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on December 14. The tour will culminate with a final show in Guwahati just before the New Year.