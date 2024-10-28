Summarize Simplifying... In short If your car gets damaged by a cyclone, you need to promptly inform your insurance company about the damage and how it occurred.

Once you've paid any outstanding amount, the company will assign an adjuster to assess the damage and determine the cost.

Based on this, they'll release a payment to help you recover some of your losses. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Always compare multiple policies before buying one

Car damaged by Cyclone Dana? Here's how to claim insurance

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:39 pm Oct 28, 202404:39 pm

What's the story Cyclone Dana has left a trail of destruction in the coastal regions of Odisha and parts of West Bengal. The cyclone's impact also extended into certain areas of Jharkhand and Bihar. The natural disaster, characterized by high winds and heavy rainfall, has led to significant property damage including cars. In case your vehicle is damaged, here are some tips to claim insurance.

Intricacies

Understanding insurance coverage

Securing a vehicle against natural disasters is a must. However, getting insurance coverage for natural disaster-induced vehicle damage can be complicated, and requires the owner to know certain details about their policy. It's important for car owners to know whether their insurance policy offers full coverage or not. Always compare multiple policies before buying one. Once you purchase a policy, the terms of the agreement cannot be altered.

Procedure

Navigating the claim process

In case your vehicle gets damaged by a natural disaster, you must follow certain procedures to file an insurance claim. You need to immediately inform the insurance company about the damage and its cause. You need to provide all details about how the damage happened and its extent. Any outstanding amount (agreed-on amount) needs to be paid before the insurance company assesses the damage as per their terms and conditions.

Damage assessment

Insurance company's role in compensating for damages

Once all requirements are fulfilled, the insurance company will assign an adjuster to deal with the claim. This agent documents evidence of the damage and determines its cost. Based on this assessment, the insurance company will release payment against the claim. This way, car owners can recover some of their losses incurred due to natural disasters.