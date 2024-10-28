Summarize Simplifying... In short Suzuki has issued a recall for over 1,000 Hayabusa motorcycles in India due to a brake issue.

The company is now seeking to rectify this recurring issue to ensure rider safety.

Suzuki Hayabusa recalled in India over faulty brakes

What's the story Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a voluntary recall for the third-generation version of its iconic Hayabusa bike. The recall comes over a potential issue with the front brake, affecting units built between March 2021 and September 2024. The problem stems from an "excessive play" in the front brake lever, which could potentially increase braking distance and pose a safety risk.

The recall affects a large number of Hayabusa motorcycles sold in India since its launch in 2021. Around 1,056 units are affected by this issue. The company has detailed the problem as "The front brake lever play increases, in the worst case, the lever contacts with the throttle grip and the braking distance increases." This issue could lead to dangerous situations if not resolved immediately.

Notably, the braking issue isn't new to the Hayabusa range as earlier models also received flak for their braking performance. However, the third-generation model tried to overcome this by offering Brembo Stylema calipers and larger disks. Now, the current recall seeks to fix the front brake lever play problem which could potentially compromise rider safety.