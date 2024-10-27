Gautam Singhania criticizes Lamborghini heads for ignoring customer complaints
Gautam Singhania, the Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond, has taken to social media to slam the heads of Lamborghini India and Asia. His ire comes after the duo failed to respond after he flagged issues with a new Lamborghini Revuelto. Singhania took to X to express his disappointment, saying, "I'm shocked at the arrogance of India head Sharad Agarwal and Asia head Francesco Scardaoni."
Lamborghini Revuelto breaks down during test drive
Singhania's ire was sparked by a faulty Lamborghini Revuelto, which marooned him in the middle of a Mumbai road on October 3. "I took the new Lamborghini Revuelto for a test drive and ended up stranded on the trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure," he wrote on X. "It's a brand-new car—are there reliability concerns?" emphasizing this incident as a case of reliability issues with the brand.
No one has reached out to check
Singhania's post sparks conversation on customer service
Singhania's post has ignited a debate on customer service in the luxury car segment. Sanjeev Mulchandani, Executive Vice President and Business Head at Associated Broadcasting Co Pvt Ltd, noted that it was "disheartening to see such behavior from a luxury brand." He stressed the need for brands to put their customers first, particularly in a burgeoning market like India.
Industry experts weigh in on Lamborghini's customer service
Real estate business coach Girish Chhalwani also joined the discussion, disappointed at Lamborghini's failure to directly engage with customers. He suggested that a proactive approach would show a genuine commitment to customer satisfaction and trust-building. So far, Lamborghini has not responded to Singhania's complaints or the subsequent public discussion.