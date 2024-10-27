Summarize Simplifying... In short India Inc's revenue growth has hit a 16-quarter low, largely due to a mere 1% growth in the construction and industrial commodities sectors.

However, the pharmaceutical, IT services, and consumer discretionary sectors have shown strong growth, contributing to an overall EBITDA margin expansion.

Despite the slowdown, companies' profitability remains resilient, with an estimated 10% EBITDA growth in Q2 of FY25.

The slowdown is due to poor performance in construction and agriculture sectors

India Inc's revenue growth dips to 16-quarter low: Report

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:00 pm Oct 27, 202403:00 pm

What's the story India Inc's revenue growth has slowed to a range of 5-7% in the second quarter (Q2) of FY25, the slowest pace in the last 16 quarters. The slowdown is mainly attributed to poor performance in construction, industrial commodities, and agriculture sectors. The data was revealed in a report by CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics.

Sectoral performance

Construction and industrial commodities sectors witness sluggish growth

The construction and industrial commodities sectors, which are closely linked to investments, have seen a paltry 1% growth. This has largely affected the overall revenue growth of India Inc. The agriculture sector, which includes fertilizers and contributes 2% to the sample's revenue, witnessed a sharp decline of 20-22%.

Sectoral growth

IT and pharmaceutical sectors drive EBITDA margin expansion

Despite the overall slowdown, some sectors showed strong growth. Pharmaceuticals, IT services, and consumer discretionary sectors reported robust growth rates. These sectors led to an overall EBITDA margin expansion of 21-21.5%. The export segment, which constitutes around 22% of the sample's revenue, witnessed a modest 5% growth while other industries such as aluminum saw a 4% increase.

Financial resilience

Profitability remains resilient despite revenue slowdown

Despite the revenue deceleration, companies' profitability remained resilient with an estimated aggregate EBITDA growth of about 10% in Q2 of FY25. The EBITDA margin was projected at 21-21.5%. Among the top 10 sectors representing almost 75% of total revenue, eight experienced EBITDA margin expansion. CRISIL believes that this margin will improve further by 50-150 basis points over fiscal 2025, due to easing commodity prices and increased volume-based revenue growth.