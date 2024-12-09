ED questions actor Gehana in Raj Kundra's money laundering case
Actor Gehana Vasisth was recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the alleged illegal distribution of pornographic movies. Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, is also under the scanner. During a raid at her residence, Vasisth said no "objectionable" material was found. She told ANI on Monday, "On the 29th, my house was raided and everything was checked. No objectionable material was found in my house."
Vasisth's financial accounts frozen; expresses support for investigation
As part of the investigation, Vasisth's financial accounts, including mutual funds and fixed deposits, have been frozen. However, she has been willing to cooperate with the investigation. "I myself also want that the truth should come out in front of the people," she said. She also clarified that she had met Raj only once.
Take a look at Vasisth's statement
ED raids premises of Raj and Shilpa Shetty
In November, the ED had raided the premises of Raj and his wife as part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case related to a porn distribution racket. The Times of India reported that Vasisth was allegedly involved in filming explicit videos for a mobile application featuring Kundra's former employees. Notably, Kundra was arrested in June 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic films and spent two months in jail before being granted bail in September 2021.
Raj asserted cooperation, criticized media sensationalism
Meanwhile, Raj released a statement claiming he is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. He slammed media outlets for dragging his wife's name into the issue. "While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let's set the record straight. I am fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation," Kundra said. He ended by asking for respect for boundaries concerning his wife's involvement: "It's unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife's name into unrelated matters."