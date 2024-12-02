Summarize Simplifying... In short Jay Bhattacharya, son of singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, expressed disappointment over the lack of recognition for his father's contribution to the song "Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai" during Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert.

Dua Lipa performed a mashup of 'Levitating' and 'Woh Ladki Jo'

Why Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son upset over Dua Lipa's Mumbai performance

What's the story Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is upset over not getting due credit after a recent performance by Grammy-winning artist Dua Lipa. At her Mumbai concert recently, Lipa sang a mashup of her hit song Levitating and Woh Ladki Jo—a Bollywood song from the movie Baadshah (1999). The original was picturized on Shah Rukh Khan but sung by Bhattacharya. After Lipa's performance, fans lauded Khan's star power, forgetting Bhattacharya's contribution.

Uncredited talent

'What happened to 'Woh Ladki Jo'-Abhijeet?'

Bhattacharya's son, Jay Bhattacharya, expressed his disappointment on Instagram. He emphasized the omission of his father's contribution to the song, saying, "The problem is that no one talks about it. What happened to Woh Ladki Jo-Abhijeet?" "Unfortunately, we live in a country where not one news outlet or Instagram page has mentioned the voice and the artists of this song." "Why has it always been about actors in this country?"

Call for recognition

'It's not SRK'

Jay further stressed that the song should be credited as Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai-Abhijeet—thanking his father and music director Anu Malik. He was annoyed with the media for ignoring singers' contribution and wrote, "I'm sure when Dua heard this song she must have heard it and not seen it and not appreciated the man that has sung this song...and yes it's not SRK." "This is about our audience...our media who don't support the singers of our country."

Media's role

'This song is called 'Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai'-Abhijeet'

Jay slammed the media for not giving singers their due credit and asked why he should even try singing for Bollywood in the first place. "Somehow the media never lets a singer get his due and then people ask me why don't you try and sing for Bollywood." His father, Bhattacharya, also posted the same message on his Instagram Story. Malik didn't address the issue directly but posted a Story saying that his songs were being discussed at Lipa's concert.

Twitter Post

Concert highlights

Lipa's concert was a part of a global hunger initiative

Lipa's concert, which took place at the MMRDA BKC in Mumbai, was attended by several big names including Radhika Merchant and Anand Piramal. The concert was part of a larger effort to fight hunger and malnutrition, in line with the global Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. Videos from the concert featuring Lipa's high-energy performance went viral online in no time.