Summarize Simplifying... In short Rakesh Roshan, after a bitter experience at the premiere of his film 'Khudgarz' in 1987, vowed never to host a premiere again, a promise he has kept even for his successful films like 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' and the 'Koi Mil Gaya' franchise.

For the re-release of 'Karan Arjun', Roshan has revamped the film, enhancing the original mono sound to Dolby 5.1 and giving it a fresh look through a complete Digital Intermediate process.

'Karan Arjun' re-release: Why Rakesh Roshan won't host premiere

What's the story The iconic 1995 Bollywood film Karan Arjun, directed by Rakesh Roshan and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, will make a grand re-entry into cinemas on Friday (November 22). But fans hoping for a star-studded premiere will be disappointed as there are no such plans. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director revealed his aversion to film premieres, stemming from a past experience.

Premiere aversion

Roshan's vow to never hold film premieres

Roshan's decision to stay away from film premieres stemmed from his experience with Khudgarz (1987). The premiere at Metro Cinema and party at the Taj Mahal Hotel left a bitter taste in his mouth as people panned the film. He remembered thinking, "Main picture bhi dikhau, khana bhi khilau, daaru bhi pilaau aur burai bhi sunu (I show them the film, serve them drinks, and listen to their complaints also)." He then vowed to never host a premiere.

Vow upheld

Roshan's commitment to his vow

Roshan has stayed true to his word, not hosting premieres for any of his subsequent films such as Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Kala Bazaar (1989), Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Khel (1992), King Uncle (1993), Koyla (1997), Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), and the successful superhero franchise starting with Koi Mil Gaya in 2003. Even actor Rekha had requested him to hold a premiere for their film together, but he firmly declined.

Film revamp

Roshan's preparation for 'Karan Arjun' re-release

For Karan Arjun's re-release, Roshan has made some major improvements to the film. He converted the original mono sound to Dolby 5.1 and did a complete Digital Intermediate (DI) process to give it a fresh look. About the publicity, he said, "I followed the same strategy which I applied back then." This included posters for single screens, backlit cutouts, and standees for multiplexes.