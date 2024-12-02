'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is unstoppable; nears ₹260cr after 31 days
The horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, has reportedly raked in an impressive ₹257.8cr in India net collection on its 31st day at the box office. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. By nearing the ₹260cr milestone, this Bollywood film has left its main competitor, Singham Again, far behind.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' maintained steady earnings in 5th week
In its fifth week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continued to pull audiences, raking in ₹2.4cr on the first day and ₹1.9cr on the second day. The film's earnings witnessed a minor spike on its 31st day with an estimated collection of ₹2.5cr. Despite the usual dip in collections on weekdays, the film has been able to keep its earnings steady throughout its box office run.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' recorded 17.72% Hindi occupancy on Sunday
On its 31st day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw an overall Hindi occupancy of 17.72%. The film's occupancy was highest in the evening shows at 24.12%, followed by afternoon shows at 21.93%. Morning and night shows saw lower occupancies of 8.55% and 16.26% respectively. Among major regions, Chennai reported the highest overall occupancy of a whopping 69.5%, while Bengaluru and Jaipur also showed strong occupancies at a respective rate of over two-thirds (46%) and one-fourth (26%).