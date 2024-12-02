Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a strong opening, the film 'Singham Again' has yet to cross the ₹250cr mark after 31 days. After a steady decline in weekly collections, the film saw a significant boost in its fifth week, bringing the total net collection to ₹246.7cr.

Theater occupancy varied across India, with the highest rates in Bengaluru and Chennai, and the lowest in Bhopal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' yet to cross ₹250cr mark after 31 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:46 am Dec 02, 202410:46 am

What's the story Rohit Shetty's action-packed film Singham Again has continued its box office journey, raking in an estimated ₹246.7cr India net in its first 31 days. The film features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. On its 31st day alone (Sunday), the movie collected around ₹1.45cr across all languages (early estimates).

Weekly earnings

'Singham Again' witnessed a steady decline in weekly earnings

The film had a strong opening, raking in ₹43.5cr on day one. However, it continued to decline steadily in its weekly collections. The first week saw the film collect ₹173cr, which fell to ₹47.5cr in week two and ₹15.65cr in week three. By the end of its fourth week, Singham Again's weekly collection stood at ₹6.45cr—a 58% decline from last week's earnings.

Collection boost

'Singham Again' saw a significant increase in 5th week's collection

Despite the steady decline in its weekly collections, Singham Again witnessed a massive jump in its fifth week. On the 29th day (Friday), the film collected ₹1.5cr, a whopping 172.73% jump from the previous day's collection. It was followed by ₹1.15cr on Saturday and an estimated ₹1.45cr on Sunday, taking the total net collection for India to ₹246.7cr by the end of its 31st day at theaters. However, it should've been well past the ₹250cr mark by now.

Theater occupancy

'Singham Again' recorded varied theater occupancy rates across India

On Sunday, Singham Again registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.06%. The film witnessed the highest occupancy in evening shows at 23.85%, followed by afternoon shows at 19.16%. Morning and night shows recorded lower rates at 6.13% and 15.08% respectively. Among various regions, Bengaluru and Chennai saw the highest theater occupancies at 54.75% and 56.5% respectively, while Bhopal had the lowest at just a mere 7.25%.