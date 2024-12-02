Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Vikrant Massey has announced a temporary retirement from acting due to threats he received on social media, causing concern for his infant son's safety.

Despite the shock and concern from fans, Massey is currently filming two movies set for release in the upcoming months.

What's the story Renowned actor Vikrant Massey, who recently announced his retirement from acting, has been in the spotlight after a resurfaced comment about threats to his infant son. The actor and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, Vardaan, on February 7. Amid the professional acclaim for his recent role in The Sabarmati Report, Massey revealed that he had been receiving threats targeting his baby boy.

Threat details

'They're dragging my infant son into this...'

Previously in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Massey revealed he had been getting threats on social media and WhatsApp. He stated he was worried for his son's safety. "These people know I became a father nine months ago. They're dragging my infant son into this. I'm worried for his safety." "What kind of society are we living in? It's disheartening, though not scary. If I were scared, we wouldn't have made this film and brought it to the public."

Reason explained

Massey's recent movie stirred controversy due to its subject

The Sabarmati Report, which revisits the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, has stirred controversy due to its sensitive subject. Despite the backlash, it has garnered critical acclaim and was showcased at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, it stars Massey alongside Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra. Released on November 15, the movie has been declared tax-free in states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Retirement announcement

Massey announced retirement amid concerns for son's safety

On Monday, Massey took to Instagram to announce a temporary break from acting. In his post, he thanked everyone for the support he has received over the years and wrote, "But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor." "So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right."

Fan reactions

Fans expressed surprise and concern over Massey's retirement

Fans were left shocked by Massey's sudden retirement announcement, with many expressing their surprise and concern. One fan wrote, "Suddenly? Is everything alright? That's so surprising for the fans. We really like your acting and movies." Another one urged him to take a break but not retire permanently, saying Bollywood needs talented actors like him. He is currently filming two movies, Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan—both set for release in the upcoming months.