Summarize Simplifying... In short Choreographer Jani Master, known for his work in films like Stree 2 and Pushpa: The Rise, has been expelled by the Dance Directors Association due to sexual assault allegations.

A 21-year-old colleague accused him of multiple assaults when she was underage, leading to his arrest and charges under the POCSO Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

After a stint in jail, Master was granted bail with conditions to not interfere with the investigation or victim's life.

Jani Master has denied all allegations

Dance Directors Association expels Jani Master over sexual assault allegations

By Isha Sharma 04:43 pm Dec 09, 202404:43 pm

What's the story Prominent dance choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master has been permanently expelled from the Dancers and Dance Directors Association amid ongoing sexual abuse allegations. According to Sakshi, this comes after his suspension from the association where he once served as president. The association held an election on December 6, electing choreographer Joseph Prakash as president for his fifth term and marking Master's definitive exit.

Legal proceedings

Master faces charges under the POCSO Act and IPC

Master (42) is facing sexual assault charges. A 21-year-old colleague had filed a complaint against him, following which he was arrested in Goa. The police investigation indicates that the choreographer assaulted the woman when she was underage, with the victim alleging multiple instances of assault. He has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

Bail conditions

Master's bail and subsequent homecoming captured on Instagram

After spending some time in jail, Master was granted bail a few months ago. As part of his bail conditions, the court has reportedly instructed him not to interfere with the investigation or cause any hindrance to the victim's life. He was also required to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The choreographer is known for his work in films like Stree 2 and Pushpa: The Rise.