AIADMK legislators demanded the resignation of Chief Minister MK Stalin, while six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

What's the story The death toll from the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy has climbed to 53, as per an official bulletin released on Saturday, June 22. The report detailed that the fatalities were spread across several hospitals with 29 deaths in Kallakurichi Government Hospital, 17 in Salem Government Hospital, four in Villupuram Government Hospital and three in Pondicherry JIPMER hospital. A total of 193 patients from Karunapuram and neighboring villages in Tamil Nadu have been admitted after consuming the country-made arrack.

Health department initiates survey following liquor tragedy

In response to the rising death toll, the health department launched a door-to-door survey on Friday. The aim of this initiative is to identify individuals who consumed the illicit liquor by checking for symptoms. Meanwhile, political tensions escalated with AIADMK legislators staging a sit-in-protest in the assembly on June 21, demanding Chief Minister MK Stalin's resignation.

AIADMK legislators protest, demand Chief Minister's resignation

The AIADMK legislators were later evicted from the House following their protest. However, Speaker M Appavu later permitted them to raise the issue after Question Hour at Stalin's request. AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami told the media that the opposition party had earlier issued a call to action to discuss the incidence of ganja and illicit liquor in March 2023, but it was not accepted.

3 accused sent to custody in Kallakurichi liquor case

At least six people have been arrested since the incident. On June 21, the district court sent three accused—Kanukutty (Govindaraj), Vijaya, and Dhamodharan—to 14-day judicial custody. They were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 304(2) and Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act Sections 4(1)(i), 4(1-A) following a complaint by the family of one of the victims alleging that they sold illicit liquor to the people of Karunapuram village. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).