Summarize Simplifying... In short Creating a group chat on Instagram is simple.

Tap the paper-pencil icon, select "Create group chat", and add friends by typing their names.

Once you've chosen up to 250 participants, name your group, hit "Create group chat", and customize with images, themes, and invite links. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

A single group chat on Instagram can have up to 250 participants

How to create a group chat on Instagram

By Akash Pandey 01:20 pm Nov 28, 202401:20 pm

What's the story Instagram offers a handy group chat feature to connect with multiple friends at once. Be it for planning a get-together, discussing a trending TV show episode, or organizing a surprise party, Instagram group chats are ideal for multi-person communication. The first step is to access Direct Messages by tapping on the Messenger icon in the upper right corner of the Instagram app.

Adding members

Adding participants to the group chat

Next, you will have to tap on the paper-pencil icon located in the upper right corner of the screen. This will take you to a screen where you can select "Create group chat" and start adding participants. You can do this by typing the names of your friends in the search field. As you type, Instagram will suggest usernames, making it easier to find and add people.

Tweaks

Customizing your group image, theme, and more

Notably, a single group chat on Instagram can have up to 250 participants. Once you have selected the participants, add a name to your group chat by tapping on the "Group name" icon on the top. Now, press the "Create group chat" button at the bottom. After creating a group, you can change the name, add a group image and theme, invite more members, or share an invite link for others to join.