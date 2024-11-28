Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, is set to launch a dedicated app for its Grok chatbot, making AI more accessible to the public.

The company, which has seen rapid financial growth under Musk's leadership, is expected to raise around $11 billion in its funding round.

As a token of appreciation, Musk has offered a 25% stake in xAI to investors who supported his $44 billion Twitter acquisition, potentially benefiting big names like Fidelity, Larry Ellison, and Jack Dorsey.

Grok is currently accessible via X

Musk's xAI may soon release dedicated app for Grok chatbot

By Akash Pandey 01:00 pm Nov 28, 202401:00 pm

What's the story Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, is said to be working on a standalone consumer app for its chatbot Grok. According to The Wall Street Journal, the upcoming app will be similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT. It will allow users to interact with Grok from their own devices. The app is expected to launch following xAI's next funding round, which could raise $5 billion and double the company's valuation to $50 billion within six months, Financial Times reported.

Investor incentives

Twitter acquisition backers rewarded with xAI shares

Musk has offered investors who backed his $44 billion Twitter acquisition, a 25% stake in xAI as a gesture of gratitude, according to FT. This could benefit backers like Fidelity, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, from the start-up's massive increase in value through their shares in xAI.

Financial growth

xAI's funding journey and future prospects

Upon completing its funding round, xAI is expected to have raised around $11 billion. This massive growth in finances highlights the start-up's swift ascent in the AI space under Musk's leadership. The upcoming launch of its consumer app also emphasizes xAI's dedication to making its AI more accessible to the wider audience. Unlike ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, which offer standalone apps and free versions, Grok stands out as an exception as users can access it only via paid X subscription.