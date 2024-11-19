Summarize Simplifying... In short Fashion brand Mango is facing criticism for using AI models in their advertising, sparking debates about job losses and the accuracy of clothing fit.

TikTok users, led by AI expert Marcos Angelides, are questioning the ethics of this practice, with some even calling for a boycott.

Mango's new campaign targets teenagers but with AI models

Fashion brand Mango under fire for using AI models

What's the story Leading fashion brand Mango has come under fire for using artificial intelligence (AI) models in its clothing ads. The controversy has intensified with the launch of a new AI campaign targeting teenagers. Posting record revenues in four decades currently, the company's decision to introduce AI models last summer for "faster content creation" has not sat well with customers. Not only does it mean job loss for models but concerns of false advertising have also been raised. Here's how.

Social media stir

TikToker initiated debate on Mango's AI advertising

The debate over Mango's use of AI models was ignited by TikTok user Marcos Angelides, who is famous for his video series on AI in advertising. Under the hashtag #falseadvertising, Angelides delved into the ethics of using non-human models in ads. "Is it false advertising because the models and the clothes they're wearing don't actually exist? Right now, nobody knows."

Employment fears

Concerns over job losses and quality issues with AI models

The use of AI in advertising has sparked fears of job losses. One user vented their frustration: "Another batch of creative jobs dismissed." Meanwhile, shoppers also raised accuracy concerns. "When I order clothes online, I look at the pictures to see how the actual clothes fit. AI pics are completely useless for that," a commenter said. Currently, most models on the teen page wear XS, with a size chart informing customers of the dimensions of other available sizes.

Boycott suggestions

Calls for boycott and adherence to consumer protection laws

In light of the controversy, some TikTok users even called for a boycott of Mango until it stops using AI models. Angelides addressed these concerns by reminding consumers that protection laws exist that mandate products to accurately reflect their advertisements. Meanwhile, Mango executives have been open about using AI to feature their line and batted for the same. Will the backlash bring forth a change? Time will tell.