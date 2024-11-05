Summarize Simplifying... In short OpenAI, known for its profitable intellectual property like the ChatGPT app, is considering a shift from a non-profit to a for-profit benefit corporation.

This move, currently under regulatory scrutiny, would see the existing non-profit entity retain a minority share in the new for-profit company.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit

OpenAI in talks with regulators to become a for-profit entity

What's the story OpenAI, the firm behind ChatGPT, is said to be in early talks with the California Attorney General's office about transitioning into a for-profit business, according to Bloomberg. The shift comes as a major change for the company that was founded as a non-profit AI research lab in 2015. It could also make OpenAI more attractive to investors.

Restructuring plan and investor appeal

Back in September, Reuters reported that OpenAI was mulling a restructuring plan to become a for-profit benefit corporation. Under this new structure, it wouldn't be under the control of its non-profit board. The current non-profit entity of OpenAI would continue to operate and hold a minority share in the newly formed for-profit company, sources told Reuters.

Valuation and regulatory scrutiny

The transition process is likely to see regulators scrutinizing how OpenAI evaluates a portfolio of highly profitable intellectual property, including its ChatGPT app. The Attorney General in Delaware has also been in touch with OpenAI regarding this transition from non-profit to for-profit, as detailed in a letter to the company.

Past ventures and future plans

In 2019, OpenAI created a capped for-profit subsidiary to fund the expensive AI model development. The company has opened discussions with Attorney General Rob Bonta's office and will present the details of its restructuring plan once the proposal is finalized. The company aims to become a public benefit corporation while keeping its mission for social good as a for-profit business.

New structure and regulatory approvals

The new structure will maintain a non-profit arm that would own a large chunk of the for-profit, Bloomberg reports. The stake the non-profit will get in the for-profit, and the valuation of OpenAI's assets, will be key to regulatory approvals for the restructuring. "It's not as simple as just turning off your non-profit status," says Daren Shaver, a San Francisco-based partner at Hanson Bridgett LLP.