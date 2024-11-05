Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming iOS 18.2 update introduces a "Share Item Location" feature in the Find My app, allowing users to share the location of their lost items tagged with an AirTag.

The shared link, which expires after a week or once the item is found, can be accessed on both Apple and non-Apple devices.

This builds on Apple's previous feature of sharing an AirTag's location with up to five people, now enabling users to involve more people in their search for a lost item.

iOS 18.2 lets you share location of your lost luggage

What's the story Apple is gearing up to introduce a new feature on its Find My app, MacRumors reported. The update, which is being tested in the second developer beta release of iOS 18.2, will allow users to temporarily share the location of a lost AirTag with "an airline or a trusted person." The purpose of this feature is to help airport staff find misplaced luggage if it's detected nearby via Find My.

The next iOS 18.2 update will bring a "Share Item Location" option in the Find My app. This feature creates a link that can be shared with anyone. On Apple devices, the link will open the Find My app and show where the item tagged with an AirTag is located. For non-Apple devices, it opens a web page with a map showing the item's last known location.

The temporary location sharing link generated by the new feature would automatically expire after a week or once the lost item has been found. You can also track how many people have accessed your shared link. Plus, there's an "Show Contact Info" option for those who want to share their contact details with the person who finds their lost item.

Back in September 2023, Apple had introduced a feature to continuously share an AirTag's location with up to five additional people. This was aimed at families to keep track of the locations of pets, vehicles, or other shared items. The latest update builds on this capability by letting users temporarily involve more people in their search for a lost item without having to revoke their access later.