By Mudit Dube 09:26 am Oct 23, 202409:26 am

What's the story In a bid to enhance scam detection, Google has announced a series of new safety features for its messaging app. The update, which is being rolled out to beta users with spam protection enabled, is designed to offer an "improved analysis of scammy texts," the tech giant said. Initially, the tool will focus on identifying scams related to package deliveries and job offers.

Functionality

How does the new feature work?

The improved scam detection tool in Google Messages works by either shifting suspected scam messages to spam folder or warning users. This is powered by on-device machine learning models, which means your conversations stay private. The tech giant is also gearing up for a broader rollout of intelligent warnings, a feature that has been in testing for a while now.

Additional features

Intelligent warnings and sensitive content alerts

The intelligent warnings feature will alert users when they receive a link from an unknown sender and automatically block messages with links from suspicious sources. Along with this, Google is also introducing new sensitive content warnings that will blur images that may contain nudity. This opt-in feature also works entirely on-device and is expected to roll out in the coming months.

User control

Sensitive content warnings: An extra layer of protection

The sensitive content warning feature, if enabled, will give users a "speed bump" and offer them resources and options before they can see an image where nudity has been detected through on-device scanning. If they try to share an image with nudity, the app will warn them about possible risks. This feature will be enabled by default for users under 18 years of age.

Upcoming feature

Google Messages to block unknown international senders

Along with this, Google is also working on a tool to block messages from unknown international senders, thereby reducing the risk of scams. This feature would automatically hide messages from international senders not present in the user's contacts list. The tech giant plans to test this feature in Singapore later this year before rolling it out in other countries.

Future plans

Contact verification feature on the horizon

Along with these safety features, Google is also working on a contact verification feature for Android. This tool would prevent scammers from impersonating contacts in your phone book. The company has said the feature will be available sometime next year. The upcoming "contact verifying" feature would let you confirm your contact's identity using a public key, similar to Apple's verification system for iMessage.