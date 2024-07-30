In short Simplifying... In short Apple has launched the first version of Apple Intelligence with more features, including Siri's AI overhaul, expected to roll out by 2025.

Users can access these updates with an iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, or a device with an Apple Silicon chip.

Additionally, Apple has released a second public beta for iOS 18, which includes new features like RCS support, CarPlay wallpapers, and dark mode widgets.

Developers can also opt into these new features to test and provide feedback.

Apple Intelligence is likely to be released for public in October

Apple releases first version of Apple Intelligence

By Mudit Dube 09:43 am Jul 30, 202409:43 am

What's the story Apple has unveiled the developer betas for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, marking the introduction of its first set of artificial intelligence (AI) features known as 'Apple Intelligence.' According to reports, the AI suite includes an updated Siri design with enhanced capabilities, smart reply and email summaries in Mail, and natural language search in Photos, among other things. Apple Intelligence is not available in the EU and China, as per the company.

Future updates

Further rollout of Apple intelligence features expected

While the initial set of Apple Intelligence features have been introduced, some aspects such as Siri's larger AI overhaul are anticipated to be rolled out at a later date. As reported by Bloomberg, this extended rollout could potentially continue into 2025. To access these updates when they become available, users will need an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max or a device with an Apple Silicon chip for iPads and Macs.

New features

Apple launches second public beta for iOS 18

In addition to the developer betas, Apple has also launched a second public beta for iOS 18. This update includes features seen in a recent developer beta such as RCS support on more carriers, a new set of CarPlay wallpapers, and the ability to use dark mode widgets while in light mode. Users will need to join a waitlist from the Settings menu of their device and await a notification indicating readiness for access.

AI announcement

Apple's AI features first announced at developers conference

The artificial intelligence features were first announced during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June. They were subsequently released in the public iOS 18 beta on July 15. Typically, Apple does not release betas for follow-up software updates before the public launch of the initial version, but this time it has made an exception to test and fix bugs before a wider release.

Developer options

Developers can opt into new Apple intelligence features

Developers with access to iOS 18.1 have the option to opt into the new Apple Intelligence features or remain on the standard developer beta track. The AI features are also available on iPadOS 18.1 and MacOS Sequoia 15.1 developer beta for iPads and Macs equipped with an M1 Apple silicon chip or newer. This allows developers to test and provide feedback on these new features before they become widely available to the public.