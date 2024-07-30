In short Simplifying... In short Instagram now allows users to create AI chatbots of themselves to manage their messages.

The AI Studio, powered by Meta's Llama 3.1 model, lets users customize their AI characters, control auto-replies, and specify interaction accounts.

Despite concerns about AI accuracy, Meta has implemented policies for responsible use and assures that AI profiles will be clearly labeled.

The chatbots will be powered by Meta's new Llama 3.1 model

Instagram now lets you create an AI chatbot of yourself

By Mudit Dube 09:30 am Jul 30, 202409:30 am

What's the story Instagram creators are set to benefit from a new toolset developed by Meta's AI Studio, enabling them to use artificial intelligence (AI) for interacting with their followers. The toolset allows creators to create an AI persona that can answer questions and engage in chats on their behalf. Initially introduced at Meta's Connect event last fall, the technology has been tested by a select group of prominent Instagram users and is now being expanded to more US-based creators.

AI personas: An extension of Instagram creators

The AI personas are designed to help popular Instagram users manage the high volume of messages they receive. According to Connor Hayes, VP of Product for AI Studio at Meta, these AIs function as "an extension of themselves." Creators can train the AI to respond on their behalf using their own comments, captions, Reels transcripts, and any custom instructions or links.

Meta's CEO foresees future with creator-made AIs

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has high expectations for these chatbots, predicting "hundreds of millions" of creator-made AIs on Meta's apps in the future. However, it is still uncertain whether Instagram users will embrace interacting with AI versions of their favorite creators. Previous attempts by Meta to create celebrity-branded chatbots like Snoop Dogg and Kendall Jenner received mixed responses.

AI Studio: Not just for creators, but all users

The AI Studio is not exclusive to creators; any Instagram user can create custom AI "characters" that can discuss specific topics, generate memes or provide advice. These chatbots will be powered by Meta's new Llama 3.1 model. Users can share their chatbot creations and monitor usage statistics but won't have access to other users' interactions with them.

Meta implements policies for responsible AI use

Meta has been actively integrating its AI into various aspects of its apps, encouraging users to spend more time interacting with it. However, there have been instances where the AI struggled to relay accurate information. To address this issue and ensure responsible use of AIs, Meta has implemented policies and protections. The company also includes a disclaimer with the new AI characters, warning that some messages generated by AI may be inaccurate or inappropriate.

AI Studio allows creation of customized AI characters

The AI Studio also allows users to create entirely new AI characters for deployment across Meta's apps. Creators can customize their AI based on their Instagram content, topics to avoid, and links they want it to share. They can also control auto-replies from their AI and specify which accounts it can interact with. Despite potential issues with generative AI, Meta assures that AI profiles will be clearly labeled wherever they appear.