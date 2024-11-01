Summarize Simplifying... In short Embrace your natural hair texture with a pixie cut, using lightweight styling products for control and volume.

Unique and chic: Pixie cut styles perfect for textured hair

By Simran Jeet 06:00 pm Nov 01, 2024

What's the story Pixie cuts are not a one-size-fits-all style, especially when it comes to embracing the unique patterns and volume of textured hair types. This article delves into five ways to rock a bold pixie cut, specifically tailored to the unique beauty of textured hair. From celebrating natural curls to playing with color, these styles breathe new life into the classic pixie cut.

Embrace your natural texture

If you have naturally curly or wavy hair, the secret to a pixie cut that turns heads is simply to love your texture! Opt for lightweight styling products that bring out the best in your curls without making them heavy. A good curl-defining cream or mousse will let you have your cake and eat it too: you'll get control and volume, all while celebrating your natural texture.

Add some color

Adding a splash of color to your pixie cut can take it from basic to breathtaking. Opt for dramatic shades like platinum blonde, fiery red, or even pastel tones for extra flair. When selecting a color, consider your skin tone and hair health to achieve the most complementary and vibrant results. If you're not ready for a long-term commitment, a semi-permanent dye can be a fun and versatile option.

Play with lengths

An asymmetrical pixie cut adds a modern, edgy twist to the classic style. Keeping one side longer than the other adds visual interest and depth. This cut works wonders for textured hair, allowing for volume on one side and sleekness on the other. You can have the best of both worlds, enjoying different lengths without fully committing to a shorter look.

Incorporate layers

Layers are great for adding movement and dimension to a pixie cut while controlling bulk in textured hair types. Request your stylist for layers that suit your face shape and hair texture. Shorter layers on top can add height and volume, while longer layers around the sides can help soften features and create balance.

Accessorize wisely

Although this article does not recommend jewelry, there are many accessories that can highlight a bold pixie cut without taking away from its style. Headbands, scarves, and even fashionable hats can add a touch of elegance to your look while providing versatility in styling. Select accessories that align with your personal style and occasion for a seamlessly fashionable addition to your bold pixie cut.