A guide to ease sunburn pain naturally

By Simran Jeet 05:50 pm Nov 01, 202405:50 pm

What's the story Sunburn is the painful consequence of overindulging in the sun's rays without sufficient protection. It's not just uncomfortable, it's potentially harmful to your long-term health if not treated with care. This article delves into easy, natural fixes (think cool compresses and soothing plant gels) that can help take the sting out of sunburn, speed up healing, and get you back to feeling like yourself again.

Cool down

Cool compresses for immediate relief

Applying cool compresses to sunburned skin provides instant relief from the heat and pain. Simply soak a clean cloth in cold water, wring it out a bit, and gently lay it on the affected areas for a few minutes. Do this several times a day, whenever you need some relief. Just remember not to put ice directly on your skin. That can lead to more damage and irritation.

Aloe magic

Aloe vera: Nature's burn healer

Aloe vera is a well-known natural remedy for sunburn, thanks to its soothing and healing properties. The gel found inside an aloe vera leaf contains anti-inflammatory substances that reduce swelling and pain. For optimal relief, apply pure aloe vera gel directly to the sunburnt area two to three times a day until the symptoms subside.

Drink up

Hydration is key

It's essential to drink plenty of water when you have sunburn. The burn pulls fluid to the skin's surface and away from the rest of the body, hence drinking extra water can help prevent dehydration. You should aim to drink a minimum of eight glasses of water each day while you are healing from sunburn. This will not only assist in healing but also help keep your skin moisturized.

Cucumber comfort

Cucumber: A cool solution

Cucumbers are a natural source of antioxidants and pain relievers that can help soothe sunburned skin. Simply chill slices of cucumber in the refrigerator and then gently rub them over the affected areas or blend them into a paste and apply it as a mask. This will not only ease the burn but also offer a cooling sensation that provides immediate relief.

Oat soak

Oatmeal baths for soothing relief

Blend one cup of plain oatmeal until it becomes a fine powder, then mix it well in your lukewarm bathwater. Soaking for 15-20 minutes helps to alleviate sunburn by minimizing itching and inflammation. After the bath, gently pat the skin dry with a soft towel. Do not rub the skin as it may cause further irritation.