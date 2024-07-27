Box office: Dhanush's 'Raayan' makes ₹12.5 crore on opening day
The action thriller Raayan, which marks actor Dhanush's 50th feature film and second directorial venture, has made a strong debut at the box office, earning over ₹12 crore on its first day. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed ₹12.5 crore nett across all languages in India on Friday. The Tamil movie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and had an overall Tamil occupancy of 58.65% on its opening day.
'Raayan's critical acclaim and supporting cast
Dhanush not only directed but also wrote Raayan, a gangster revenge drama. The film's script has been praised for its unique treatment of a familiar theme. The cast includes SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan. The film clashed with MCU's Deadpool & Wolverine, while also combating Kalki 2898 AD's glorious run.
Take a look at Dhanush's busy calendar
Up next, Dhanush is slated to helm Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, starring Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Mathew Thomas. Additionally, recently, Raj hinted that he may collaborate with Dhanush and Nithya Menen for another film, to be helmed by the Atrangi Re actor. As an actor, he is looking forward to Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, reportedly co-starring Triptii Dimri.