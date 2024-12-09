Why Daniel Craig couldn't accept gay roles while playing Bond
Daniel Craig, famous for his 15-year-long stint as James Bond, recently disclosed that he deliberately stayed away from playing a gay character during his time as the iconic spy. Craig told The Times that accepting such a role would have appeared "reactionary," as if he was attempting to prove his versatility. He is now being lauded for playing a gay character in the new film Queer.
Craig's concern about 'inflaming' conversations
Craig further elaborated on his decision, saying, "I couldn't have done this while doing Bond. It would look reactionary, like I was showing my range." "It's just not a conversation I wanted. I had it all the way through Bond anyway. Could there be this Bond? That Bond? So anything that is going to inflame that conversation? No - life's too short."
Craig's emotional recovery post-'James Bond' films
The actor, who headlined five Bond films between 2006 and 2021, also spoke about the emotional toll the movies took on him. He said he needed six months to recover emotionally after every film. "I was so exhausted at the end of a Bond that it would take me six months to recover emotionally. I always had the attitude that life must come first and, when work came first for a while, it strung me out."
The hunt for Craig's successor as Bond continues
It's been three years since Craig stepped down as the iconic character, and his successor is yet to be announced. Earlier reports indicated Aaron Taylor-Johnson was being eyed for the role, with other names like Rege-Jean Page, Cillian Murphy, and Idris Elba also being floated by fans. However, Elba has dismissed the rumors. Last month, producer Barbra Broccoli hinted the new actor will "likely be in his 30s," adding "whiteness is not a given."