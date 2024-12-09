Summarize Simplifying... In short Daniel Craig, known for his role as James Bond, avoided taking on gay roles during his Bond tenure to prevent stirring up debates about his character's portrayal.

Post-Bond, Craig needed a six-month emotional recovery period after each film due to exhaustion.

Meanwhile, the search for the next Bond continues, with names like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Rege-Jean Page, and Cillian Murphy in the mix, and the new actor is expected to be in his 30s. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Daniel Craig speaks about not playing homosexual roles while filming 'James Bond'

Why Daniel Craig couldn't accept gay roles while playing Bond

By Isha Sharma 01:04 pm Dec 09, 202401:04 pm

What's the story Daniel Craig, famous for his 15-year-long stint as James Bond, recently disclosed that he deliberately stayed away from playing a gay character during his time as the iconic spy. Craig told The Times that accepting such a role would have appeared "reactionary," as if he was attempting to prove his versatility. He is now being lauded for playing a gay character in the new film Queer.

Role discussion

Craig's concern about 'inflaming' conversations

Craig further elaborated on his decision, saying, "I couldn't have done this while doing Bond. It would look reactionary, like I was showing my range." "It's just not a conversation I wanted. I had it all the way through Bond anyway. Could there be this Bond? That Bond? So anything that is going to inflame that conversation? No - life's too short."

Recovery period

Craig's emotional recovery post-'James Bond' films

The actor, who headlined five Bond films between 2006 and 2021, also spoke about the emotional toll the movies took on him. He said he needed six months to recover emotionally after every film. "I was so exhausted at the end of a Bond that it would take me six months to recover emotionally. I always had the attitude that life must come first and, when work came first for a while, it strung me out."

Successor search

The hunt for Craig's successor as Bond continues

It's been three years since Craig stepped down as the iconic character, and his successor is yet to be announced. Earlier reports indicated Aaron Taylor-Johnson was being eyed for the role, with other names like Rege-Jean Page, Cillian Murphy, and Idris Elba also being floated by fans. However, Elba has dismissed the rumors. Last month, producer Barbra Broccoli hinted the new actor will "likely be in his 30s," adding "whiteness is not a given."