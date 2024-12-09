Summarize Simplifying... In short Rashmika Mandanna is set to captivate audiences in her new role as an emotionally conflicted girlfriend in the upcoming film 'The Girlfriend'.

Co-star Deverakonda lauds her growth as an actor and person, reminiscing about their first meeting on set 8 years ago.

The film, currently in its final shooting stages, marks a significant milestone for Mandanna as she takes on a project with substantial responsibility.

Teaser: Meet Rashmika as emotionally conflicted girlfriend in 'The Girlfriend'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:44 pm Dec 09, 202412:44 pm

What's the story Just four days after the release of Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna is already back with her next project. The teaser for her upcoming film The Girlfriend was released on Monday. The film, a collaboration between Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainments, is directed by Rahul Ravindran. The clip, which stars Mandanna as The Girlfriend, hints at an exciting new story. Here's the teaser breakdown.

Poetic narration

Deverakonda's voiceover enhances 'The Girlfriend' teaser

The teaser has a gripping voiceover by Vijay Deverakonda. His poetic dialogues set the mood for the film, leaving audiences mesmerized with their depth and intensity. The teaser starts with Mandanna's character coming to college, hinting at an emotionally charged love story with a range of emotions. It also introduces Deekshith Shetty as Mandanna's love interest. Hesham Abdul Wahab's emotive score makes the visuals even more stunning.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the clip here

Production insights

Mandanna's performance and film's production details

Sharing the teaser, Deverakonda praised Mandanna, "She has been a lucky charm for so many of us actors, being part of our biggest successes. Growing fiercely as an actor, a performer, and a star, but all the while still remaining the same girl as a person, the same girl I met on sets 8 years ago...Wishing you all success on your first project where you shoulder so much responsibility." The film is currently in its final stages of shooting.