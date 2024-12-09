Summarize Simplifying... In short "Abir Gulaal", a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, is set to premiere at various international film festivals before its theatrical release in India, expected in mid-2025.

The movie, marking Khan's Bollywood comeback after an eight-year break, tells the story of two individuals unknowingly helping each other heal, with love as an unexpected result.

'Abir Gulaal' shooting schedule has been wrapped

Fawad-Vaani's 'Abir Gulaal' wraps up; mid-2025 release expected: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 pm Dec 09, 202412:30 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated film Abir Gulaal, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, has wrapped up its 40-day shooting schedule in London, reported Filmfare. The romantic comedy, directed by Aarti Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agarwal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, also features Lisa Haydon. The film was officially announced in October with a first look that featured Khan and Kapoor lying on the grass in each other's arms.

Festival circuit

'Abir Gulaal' to premiere at international film festivals

Before hitting theaters, Abir Gulaal will be screened at several international film festivals, the report mentioned. A source told the portal: "The makers plan to market the film internationally and show it at various festivals for starters." The film's theatrical release will be decided after it has been screened at these events. Indian fans can expect the movie to be released in the second half of 2025.

Plot reveal

'Abir Gulaal' explores a healing journey and unexpected love

Per reports, Abir Gulaal explores the lives of two people who unknowingly help each other heal, with love being an unexpected outcome. Khan plays a UK-based chef in this cross-cultural venture. Notably, this film marks Khan's return to Bollywood after an eight-year hiatus after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Since 2016, Pakistani artists have been banned from working in Indian films. Before the ban, Kapoor starred in the Hindi films Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons.