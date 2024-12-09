Summarize Simplifying... In short Stan Lee's $8.8M mansion, reflecting his love for Marvel characters with three life-sized Spider-Man statues, is up for sale.

Stan Lee's LA mansion is up on sale

Stan Lee's $8.8M mansion on sale with a 'Spider-Man' twist

What's the story The late Marvel legend Stan Lee's Los Angeles mansion has hit the market with a whopping price tag of $8.8 million (approximately over ₹74cr). The property is situated in the exclusive Bird Streets neighborhood, just above the iconic Sunset Strip. His daughter J.C. Lee listed the property, reported Homes of Celebs. At the time of his death in 2018, Lee had an estimated net worth of $50 million (approximately ₹372cr).

Lee's mansion: A glimpse into the Marvel legend's lifestyle

The mansion, which sprawls over a half-acre, is a single-story house with three bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The 5,285-square-foot estate reflects the comic book legend's lifestyle and his love for Marvel characters. It has three life-sized Spider-Man statues in the foyer, all personally signed by Lee himself. They are reportedly available for purchase separately or can be included in the sale of the home.

Mansion boasts luxury amenities and unique features

The mansion gives off an elegant yet comfortable vibe with its large, bright rooms, neutral tones, and minimalist decor. The primary suite has a fireplace, a private balcony, an ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub, and leopard-print steps leading to it. Other amenities include a sauna and steam room, home theater, pool, several outdoor spaces, and several green spaces that provide both comfort and privacy.

Lee's legacy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Apart from creating iconic Marvel characters, Lee regularly made cameos in MCU films, beginning with 2008's Iron Man. He went on to feature in several superhero films including 2002's Spider-Man, 2003's Daredevil and Hulk, and 2005's Fantastic Four. His last few appearances were in Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018). He also appeared posthumously in Captain Marvel (2019) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).