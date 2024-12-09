Summarize Simplifying... In short In a surprising mix-up, the second half of the blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was screened before the first, leaving audiences baffled in Kochi.

Despite the confusion, the film, starring Allu Arjun, continues to rule the box office, raking in over ₹800cr worldwide in its opening weekend.

What's the story In a bizarre incident, the Cinepolis Centre Square Mall theater in Kochi screened the second half of Sukumar's latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule before its first half. The mix-up happened during the 6:30pm show on Friday, leaving audiences confused and disappointed when they saw the end credits rolling at what they thought was the interval. In fact, some viewers initially gave the theater management the benefit of the doubt due to the prevalence of non-linear films today.

Audience reaction and theater's response to the mix-up

According to The Indian Express, some audience members asked for a refund for the error, while others insisted on watching the first half. Responding to the requests, Cinepolis management reportedly screened the first half of Pushpa 2: The Rule at 9:00pm for an audience of 10 who chose to stay back. They also reportedly promised refunds to those affected by the mix-up.

'Pushpa 2' continues to dominate box office

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been a massive box office hit. The film grossed over ₹800cr worldwide in its extended opening weekend. It sees Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, now at the helm of a red Sanders smuggling syndicate. His character is married to Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) and continues his rivalry with police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat (Fahadh Faasil).

'Pushpa 2' sets the stage for the third installment

Pushpa 2: The Rule ends by establishing the story for the third part, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Speculation is rife that Vijay Deverakonda might play the main antagonist in the third installment. This speculation comes from a 2022 incident where Deverakonda hinted at the title of the third sequel during director Sukumar's birthday celebration. However, the makers have yet to make an official announcement.